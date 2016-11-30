FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2016, file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi faces a challenge to her job as frustrated House Democrats meet to select a new slate of leaders. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file)
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, arrives for the House Democratic Caucus meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, for the leadership elections. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
November 30, 2016 11:55 AM
House Democrats re-elect Pelosi as leader
ERICA WERNER | Assocciated Press
WASHINGTON – House Democrats have re-elected Nancy Pelosi as their leader.
The California lawmaker, who has led the party since 2002, turned back a challenge from Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan on Wednesday.
Her win came despite disenchantment among some in the Democratic caucus over the party's disappointing performance in the elections earlier this month. Democrats will remain in the minority in the House and Senate next year and won't have the presidency as a bulwark against Republicans.
Democrats were also choosing other leaders during the closed-door session that was expected to take several hours.