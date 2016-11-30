House Democrats re-elect Pelosi as leader

WASHINGTON – House Democrats have re-elected Nancy Pelosi as their leader.

The California lawmaker, who has led the party since 2002, turned back a challenge from Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan on Wednesday.

Her win came despite disenchantment among some in the Democratic caucus over the party's disappointing performance in the elections earlier this month. Democrats will remain in the minority in the House and Senate next year and won't have the presidency as a bulwark against Republicans.

Democrats were also choosing other leaders during the closed-door session that was expected to take several hours.