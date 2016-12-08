In warehouse, victims trapped by 1st floor fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The fire that killed 36 people during a party at an Oakland warehouse started on the ground floor and quickly raged, with smoke billowing into the second level and trapping victims whose only escape route was through the flames, federal investigators said Wednesday.

“The occupants were consumed by smoke before they could get out of the building,” said Jill Snyder, special agent in charge of the San Francisco office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Snyder reiterated that investigators were examining a refrigerator and other possibilities as a potential source of the fire but had not reached any conclusions. Investigators have not found evidence of arson, but she said they have also not ruled it out.

The fire broke out during a dance party Friday night in the cluttered warehouse.

The structure had been converted to artists’ studios and illegal living spaces, and former denizens said it was a death trap of piled wood, furniture, snaking electrical cords and only two exits.

Danielle Boudreaux, 40, a hairdresser who was close with Derick Ion Almena, the founder of the artists’ colony, and his partner, Micah Allison, said it was full of extension cords plugged into each other that helped supply power to music equipment, microwaves and hot plates.

Almena said he didn’t attend the event Friday night.

“I am only here to say one thing,” Almena said during an appearance on NBC’s “Today” show. “That I am incredibly sorry. And that everything that I did was to make this a more stronger, more beautiful community. And to bring people together. People didn’t walk through those doors because it was a horrible place. People didn’t seek us out to perform and to express themselves because it was a horrible place.”

City and state officials fielded complaints for years about dangerous conditions, drugs, neglected children, trash, thefts and squabbles at the warehouse, raising questions about why it wasn’t shut down.

The district attorney has warned of possible murder charges as she determines whether there were any crimes linked to the blaze.

The Washington Post contributed to this story.