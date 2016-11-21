Jacob Wetterling's killer sorry for 'evil acts'

MINNEAPOLIS – The Latest on sentencing for the Minnesota man who confessed to assaulting, killing Jacob Wetterling in 1989 (all times local):

11:45 p.m.

A Minnesota man who kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling 27 years ago says he's "truly sorry" for his "evil acts."

Fifty-three-year-old Danny Heinrich led authorities to Jacob's remains this summer as part of a plea bargain. In return, prosecutors agreed not to charge him with murder.

Standing in federal court on Monday, the Annandale man admitted he had committed a heinous and unforgivable act, and apologized to the Wetterling family for what he took away from them.

U.S. District John Tunheim sentenced Heinrich to 20 years in prison, the maximum allowed on the child porn count, but said he doubts society will ever let Heinrich go free.

Authorities can seek to have Heinrich civilly committed as a dangerous sex offender when he completes his prison sentence.

