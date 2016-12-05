FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama lays a wreath at the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will visit Pearl Harbor with Obama in late December. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - In this May 27, 2016 file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama, right, shakes hands with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, as Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the site of the world's first atomic bomb attack. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama, foreground right, and first lady Michelle Obama, second right, stand together with Adm. Robert Willard, left, and his wife Donna after dropping flowers into the water at the USS Arizona Memorial, part of the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, U.S. President Barack Obama, right, talks with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after they joined leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) for a group photo in Lima, Peru. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
FILE- In this June 3, 2015 file photo released by the U.S. Navy, sailors work to repair the floating dock next to the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, after the USNS Mercy hospital ship struck the memorial's dock in May as it was leaving Pearl Harbor. (Laurie Dexter/The U.S. Navy via AP, File)
December 05, 2016 7:09 AM
Japanese leader Abe to visit Pearl Harbor with Obama
KEN MORITSUGU | Associated Press
TOKYO – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday he will visit Pearl Harbor with U.S. President Barack Obama at the end of this month, becoming the first leader of his country to go to the U.S. Naval base in Hawaii that Japan attacked in 1941, propelling the United States into World War II.
The unexpected announcement came two days before the 75th anniversary of the attack and six months after Obama became the first sitting U.S. president to visit the memorial in Hiroshima for victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of that city at the end of the war.
Abe, in a brief statement, said he would visit Hawaii on Dec. 26 and 27 to pray for the war dead at Pearl Harbor and to hold a final summit meeting with Obama before his presidency ends.
"We must never repeat the tragedy of the war," he told reporters. "I would like to send this commitment. At the same time, I would like to send a message of reconciliation between Japan and the U.S."
The White House confirmed a meeting on Dec. 27, saying "the two leaders' visit will showcase the power of reconciliation that has turned former adversaries into the closest of allies, united by common interests and shared values."
More than 2,300 U.S. servicemen died in the aerial attack, which will be marked Wednesday by a remembrance ceremony on a pier overlooking the harbor. A moment of silence will be observed at 7:55 a.m., when the Japanese planes hit their first target.
In the seven decades since the end of the war, the United States and Japan have become staunch allies as Japan rebuilt itself into an economic power. It is one of the more remarkable turnarounds of former enemies in world history.
"Our talks in Hawaii will be a chance to show the rest of the world our ever stronger alliance in the future," Abe said.
------
Associated Press writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Josh Lederman in Washington, D.C., contributed to this story.