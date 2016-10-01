Man charged with wearing clear plastic wrap bikini on beach

BEACH HAVEN, N.J. — Police say a 59-year-old man who wore a bikini fashioned out of see-through plastic wrap on a New Jersey beach is facing a criminal charge.

They say Stephen Wojciehowski spent two days on a Long Beach Island beach wearing a homemade bikini in which his genitals were clearly exposed and was charged with lewdness.

NJ.com reports the Stafford Township man was arrested Monday and was released pending further court proceedings.

A woman who answered the phone at his house said "nobody's here" and hung up. It's unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.