Man convicted of ordering hit carried out at wrong house

CHARDON, Ohio – A man has been convicted of aggravated murder and other charges in a 2006 contract killing in which a hired killer went to the wrong Ohio home and killed someone with the same name as the intended target.

A jury on Monday convicted 60-year-old Joe Rosebrook of all counts in the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Daniel Ott in a Cleveland suburb.

Authorities say another Daniel Ott was targeted in retaliation for his willingness to testify against Rosebrook in a stolen-car operation.

Prosecutors say Rosebrook arranged to have Chad South paid $10,000 to kill Ott while in prison.

South is serving at least 28 years in prison after being convicted earlier this year of murder and kidnapping.

Rosebrook is scheduled to be sentenced next month.