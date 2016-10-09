Man dies after falling 45 feet into trash pit

PENN VALLLEY, Pa. – Authorities say a man died after falling 45 feet into a suburban Philadelphia trash pit.

Police in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County said the 68-year-old victim fell into the pit while unloading trash from a truck in Lower Merion Township shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday.

Fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene at the public works complex and rushed the man to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said he was taking part in the township's fall cleanup event, which allows residents to bring household trash and recycling for disposal. The event was canceled for the rest of the day.