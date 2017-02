Maui park limits sunrise watchers

HALEAKALA NATIONAL PARK, Hawaii – Well before dawn each morning, throngs of tourists from around the world make their way to Maui’s tallest peak, a dormant volcano, to see what Mark Twain called the “sublimest spectacle” he ever witnessed.

They drive up a long, winding road through the clouds to an otherworldly, lava-rock landscape at 10,000 feet. Then they bundle up and take their place for a dazzling daybreak show.

“Just the sunrise from the top of the world – it’s pretty remarkable and incomparable,” Julia Grant of Mission British Columbia, Canada, said on a recent visit after watching the sun peek out from the horizon and saturate the sky in endless shades of yellow, orange and red.

Over the past year, the sunrise view from atop Haleakala – Hawaiian for “House of the Sun” – has been attracting more than 1,000 people a day. The result, officials say, was a logjam of cars spilling out of the parking lots and onto the road, creating a safety hazard, and footsteps trampling sensitive habitat.

To address the problem, the National Park Service this week started requiring reservations and limiting the number of vehicles to the volcano’s available parking spaces, potentially cutting in half the number of early-morning visitors.

Sunrise viewing has long been popular at Haleakala, one of the main attractions at Haleakala National Park, despite morning temperatures that often dip into the 30s.

Overcrowding started becoming a problem roughly 15 years ago, park superintendent Natalie Gates said. About a year ago, it got worse, likely as more people learned about the stunning sunrise views from images posted on Facebook and other social media sites.

“If you ever went up there, you would see that fully half to three-quarters of our visitors who are watching the sunrise are either taking photos that they immediately broadcast to their friends, or filming it,” Gates said.