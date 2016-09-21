Mayor says he lied about gridlock to save building project

NEWARK, N.J. – A Democratic New Jersey mayor who prosecutors say was punished with traffic gridlock by former allies of Republican Gov. Chris Christie for not endorsing Christie admitted lying in a letter to a newspaper about the motive to save a building project.

Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich testified Wednesday at the trial of Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly. They're charged with causing traffic jams near the George Washington Bridge in September 2013.

On cross-examination Wednesday, Sokolich admitted he lied in the letter in November 2013 when he denied earlier reports he'd been targeted for not endorsing Christie.

He testified he was concerned about a multibillion-dollar project near the bridge.

Kelly was Christie's deputy chief of staff. Baroni was an executive at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.