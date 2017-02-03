Minn. governor's cancer 'treatable'

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton’s doctors said Thursday that his recently revealed prostate cancer was caught early and hasn’t spread, making the cancer “treatable and curable.”

The Democratic governor revealed the diagnosis a day after he collapsed during his State of the State address – an episode doctors said was likely related to dehydration, not the cancer.

Dayton, who turned 70 last week, has had other health issues since taking office in 2011. A series of back and hip surgeries has left him with a limp. He was briefly hospitalized last year after fainting at a campaign event, later blaming the episode on overheating and dehydration.

Day 5 of bombing deadly in Ukraine

Salvos of artillery shook eastern Ukraine on Thursday, the fifth day of escalated fighting between government troops and Russia-backed separatist rebels. Two Ukrainian soldiers were killed overnight and 10 others wounded, the government said, while rebels said one of their fighters was killed.

Reporters for The Associated Press heard Grad rocket launchers fired on both sides of the conflict during the night. In the afternoon, shelling was heard in the distance from Avdiivka, a government-held town just north of Donetsk, the largest rebel-controlled city.

At least 15 people have been reported killed since the fighting around Avdiivka surged over the weekend.

California records high snowpack

Clambering through a snowy meadow with drifts up to the tree branches, California’s water managers measured the state’s vital Sierra Nevada snowpack Thursday at a drought-busting and welcome 173 percent of average.

Runoff from the overall Sierra snowpack, which provides arid California with a third of its water in a good year, stood at the highest level since 1995 for this point in the year, California’s Department of Water Resources said.

State officials say Gov. Jerry Brown will wait until closer to the end of California’s rain and snow season this spring to decide whether to lift an emergency declaration addressing the devastating five-year drought.

Famed groundhog sees his shadow

The handlers of Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, said the furry rodent has “predicted” six more weeks of winter after seeing his shadow at dawn Thursday.

The top hat-wearing members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle reveal Phil’s forecast every Feb. 2, based on a German legend surrounding Candlemas. The legend says if a furry rodent casts a shadow that day, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil’s prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler’s Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney about 65 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, Phil’s Ohio counterpart, Buckeye Chuck, also saw his shadow Thursday morning, according to officials in Marion, Ohio.

Bison slaughter OK’d in Montana

A deal disclosed Thursday will allow the mass slaughter of hundreds of wild bison migrating from Yellowstone National Park, while sparing 25 animals that Indian tribes want to start new herds.

The deal between Montana, the park and the U.S. Department of Agriculture resulted from intensive negotiations after Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Jan. 19 temporarily blocked Yellowstone’s plan to kill up to 1,300 of Yellowstone’s 5,500 bison this winter.

Wildlife advocates fiercely oppose the periodic slaughters of Yellowstone’s world-famous bison herds. Park officials say they have little choice under a 16-year-old program intended to curb the animals’ annual migration into Montana to prevent transmitting the disease brucellosis to cattle. Brucellosis can cause pregnant animals to abort their young.

No smoking pot at shop, Alaska says

Marijuana regulators in Alaska narrowly rejected a proposal Thursday that would have made the state the first in the nation to allow marijuana consumers to use the pot they buy at the retail stores selling it.

In a 3-2 vote, the Alaska Marijuana Control board decided not to allow it, frustrating industry officials and business owners who vowed to continue to press for some sort of allowable marijuana use at retail shops.

The proposed new rules would have let people buy marijuana products in authorized stores and go into separate store areas to partake.

Pot remains illegal at the federal level but recreational marijuana has been legalized in eight states and the District of Columbia.

Lawmaker fired as waitress for views

A Rhode Island state legislator was fired from her job as a waitress after her employer said her political views hurt the restaurant’s reputation.

Classic Cafe owner Raymond Burns said Thursday he warned Providence Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh that her “vocal political discussions” during her shift were interfering with her work. He said the final straw was a scathing online review of the restaurant that complained about Walsh.

Walsh denied that she had been warned against talking politics with customers and said the negative review complained about her political beliefs, not her service. The review discouraged men from patronizing the Providence breakfast spot because of what it described as “anti-male” views she had expressed on the radio and on social media.