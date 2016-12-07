Nevada high school on lockdown after shots fired

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Reno High School (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

Nevada's top police official says a teenager was shot by a campus police officer at a Reno high school, and a second is sought in what he termed an active investigation.

Nevada Department of Public Safety director James Wright says a 16-year-old was wounded and taken to Renown Hospital Medical Center in the Wednesday shooting at Hug High School.

Wright says the officer wasn't injured, and the campus is on lockdown while police and sheriff's deputies search for a second teenager who may have been involved in the initial confrontation.

But Wright says it's not certain another person was involved.

The shooting was first reported about 11:30 a.m.

A hospital spokeswoman didn't have information about the condition of the wounded student.

------

11:55 a.m.

Reno police say Hug High School has been locked down as officers respond to reports of a shooting.

Reno police tweeted at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday that officers were securing the scene after reports of shots fired at the school on the north side of town.

Washoe County School District spokeswoman Megan Downs told the Reno Gazette-Journal that the school is on code red lock down and that officials are in the process of notifying parents.

The 911 call came in shortly before 11:30 a.m.

No other details have been released.