Newcomers must 'love our country'

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – President Donald Trump vowed Monday to allow only people who “want to love our country” into the United States, defending his immigration and refugee restrictions as he made his first visit to the headquarters for U.S. Central Command.

Trump reaffirmed support for NATO before military leaders and troops and laced his speech with references to homeland security.

“Freedom, security and justice will prevail,” Trump added. “We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism and we will not allow it to take root in our country. We’re not going to allow it.”

Trump spoke Sunday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. A White House statement said the two “discussed how to encourage all NATO allies to meet their defense spending commitments,” and talked about the crisis in Ukraine and security challenges facing NATO countries. Trump once dismissed the trans-Atlantic alliance as “obsolete.”

White House says terror news lacks

In his remarks Monday at U.S. Central Command, President Donald Trump complained about media coverage of terrorist attacks, suggesting there were many attacks going intentionally unreported by the media.

In response to requests for evidence to support that claim, the White House released a list of 78 attacks it described as “executed or inspired by” the Islamic State group since September 2014. Most did not get sufficient media attention, the White House said.

The list included incidents like a truck massacre in Nice, France, that killed dozens and received widespread attention, as well as less high-profile incidents in which nobody was killed.

The AP could not verify that each of the incidents had connections to the Islamic State group.

California leaders dismiss threat

The war of words escalated Monday between Democratic leaders in the nation’s biggest state and Donald Trump after the Republican president said California is “out of control” and suggested withholding federal funding.

In separate statements Monday, the leaders of the state Legislature pointed to California’s massive economy and strong job growth, saying the state provides critical contributions to the nation.

Trump criticized California during a Fox News interview broadcast on Sunday. Responding to questions from Fox anchor Bill O’Reilly, Trump said California’s consideration of legislation to create a statewide sanctuary for people living in the country illegally is “ridiculous.”

California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon said state residents contribute more to federal coffers than their state gets in return, and any sanctions against California would ripple nationwide.

No Trump visit, UK speaker says

The Speaker of Britain’s House of Commons said Monday that he strongly opposes letting U.S. President Donald Trump address Parliament during a state visit to the U.K.

Speaker John Bercow’s unusual public intervention makes it unlikely Trump will be given the honor during his trip later this year.

Bercow told lawmakers he would have been against extending the invitation even before Trump’s temporary ban on citizens of seven majority-Muslim nations entering the U.S. Since the migrant ban was issued, “I am even more strongly opposed.”

Unfavorable poll report ‘fake news’

President Donald Trump on Monday tried to dismiss public opinion surveys showing opposition to his travel ban as “fake news,” insisting that there is popular support for his executive order temporarily prohibiting the entry of all refugees as well as travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations.

“Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting.”

The president may have been reacting to commentary on cable news morning shows about polling showing most Americans oppose the travel ban. For instance, MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” discussed a CNN/ORC poll, released Friday, that shows 53 percent of Americans oppose the executive order and 47 percent support it.