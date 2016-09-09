North Korea conducts nuclear test

SEOUL, South Korea – North Korea conducted its fifth atomic test early today, producing its biggest-ever explosive yield, South Korean officials said after monitors detected unusual seismic activity near the North’s northeastern nuclear test site.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that “artificial seismic waves” from a quake measuring 5.0 were detected near the Punggye-ri test site.

The South’s Defense Ministry said it believed the North conducted a nuclear test, while European and U.S. monitoring services also detected similar seismic activity.

A second North Korean nuclear test this year would raise serious worries in Washington because the North’s nuclear tests are part of a push for a nuclear-armed missile that could one day reach the U.S. mainland.

A second nuclear test this year would be a defiant response to Western pressure on Pyongyang to halt its nuclear ambitions. The country has previously conducted tests every three to four years.

Girl’s suicide ends Texas school shooting

A 14-year-old girl died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after shooting and injuring another female student Thursday inside a high school in West Texas, according to the local sheriff.

Authorities haven’t released a possible motive for the gunfire that erupted shortly before 9 a.m. at Alpine High School in Alpine, about 220 miles southeast of El Paso. The shooting was followed by a series of unrelated threats to other locations in the area made by a male caller that added to the chaos of the day and diverted law enforcement from the high school.

Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said the family of the girl who died had moved to Alpine, a town of roughly 5,900 residents, about six months ago. She was a freshman at the school, he said, but he declined to provide other details. In recent decades, the majority of school shooting suspects have been male.

California set to take emissions cuts further

A decade ago, California vowed to dramatically slash greenhouse gas emissions by 2020. With the nation’s most populous state on pace to meet that target, Gov. Jerry Brown on Thursday charted a new goal to further cut carbon pollution by extending and expanding the landmark climate change law.

It will “keep California on the move to clean up the environment,” Brown said in a Los Angeles park before signing a pair of bills that survived heavy opposition from the oil industry, business groups and Republicans.

Experts said going forward will be more challenging because the new goal – to reduce emissions 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030 – is considerably more ambitious and many of the easy solutions have been employed.

NASA asteroid chaser launches in Florida

The first NASA explorer of its kind took off on a seven-year quest Thursday, chasing after a big, black, unexplored asteroid to gather a few handfuls of gravel for return to Earth.

These bite-size bits of ancient space rock from asteroid Bennu could hold clues to the origin of life, not just on our planet but potentially elsewhere in the solar system.

Thousands gathered to witness the evening launch of Osiris-Rex, a robotic hunter that looks something like a bird with its solar wings. The spacecraft took flight atop an Atlas V rocket, which soared a little before sunset on the mission, a U.S. first.

Marine’s suicide puts leaders under scrutiny

A Marine recruit committed suicide in March amid a widespread culture of hazing and abuse in his battalion at Parris Island that could lead to punishments for as many as 20 officers and enlisted leaders, the Marine Corps said Thursday.

Some of those 20 commanders and senior enlisted leaders have already been fired, including the three most senior Marines in charge of the recruit’s unit. The Marines also ordered that the rest be temporarily relieved, according to a statement sent to The Associated Press.

The findings are the result of three investigations conducted over the past six months by Maj. Gen. James Lukeman from the service’s training and education command. They were undertaken after Raheel Siddiqui, 20, of Taylor, Michigan, died after falling nearly 40 feet in a stairwell.

US Latino population growing more slowly

The growth of the U.S. Latino population – once the nation’s fastest growing – slowed considerably over the past seven years and slipped behind that of Asian Americans amid declining Hispanic immigration and birth rates, a study released Thursday found.

The Pew Research Center study, which analyzed U.S. Census Bureau data, found that the U.S. Hispanic population grew annually on average by 2.8 percent between 2007 and 2014. That’s down from the 4.4 percent annual growth from 2000 to 2007, before the Great Recession.

By comparison, the Asian American population grew around 3.4 percent on average annually during the same period.

2 arrested in hacking of US officials’ email

U.S. authorities have arrested two North Carolina men accused of hacking into the private email accounts of high-ranking U.S. intelligence officials.

Andrew Otto Boggs, 22, of North Wilkesboro, and Justin Gray Liverman, 24, of Morehead City, were arrested Thursday and will be extradited next week to the Eastern District of Virginia, where federal prosecutors have spent months building a case against a group that calls itself Crackas With Attitude.

The hacking collective has claimed to have gained access to the private email accounts of CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. A 16-year-old British teenager suspected of being involved in the group was arrested in February.

Zoo burns items made from rhino horn

The San Diego Zoo burned items containing rhinoceros horn with an estimated black market value of $1 million in a symbolic gesture Thursday to show the U.S. is committed to ending illegal wildlife trafficking.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service partnered with the zoo and California Department of Fish and Wildlife to hold the massive bonfire, the first of its kind in the United States.

Countries around the world have been burning and destroying illegal wildlife products to send the message that such products cannot be traded and that poaching of animals for their horns must stop. In April, 120 tons of elephant ivory and 1.3 tons of rhino horn were destroyed in Kenya.

Tourists spend night on stalled cable cars

A series of cable cars carrying tourists stopped working at high altitude over the Mont Blanc massif in the Alps on Thursday, prompting a major rescue operation and leaving 45 people trapped in midair overnight, France’s interior minister said.

Four helicopters were deployed after 110 people became stuck when the cable cars stalled because of a “technical incident,” Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said. He said the helicopters rescued 65 people before the efforts were suspended for the night because of rough flight conditions.

First aid workers were transported to the site and will be spending the night in the cable cars with those who are trapped, Cazeneuve said. Rescuers provided blankets, food and water to help weather the chilly mountain conditions overnight.