Obama bars drilling in US Arctic waters

HONOLULU – President Barack Obama on Tuesday designated the bulk of U.S.-owned waters in the Arctic Ocean and certain areas in the Atlantic Ocean as indefinitely off limits to future oil and gas leasing.

The move helps put some finishing touches on Obama’s environmental legacy while also testing President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to unleash the nation’s untapped energy reserves.

The White House announced the actions in conjunction with the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which also placed a moratorium on new oil and gas leasing in its Arctic waters, subject to periodic review.

Obama is making use of an arcane provision in a 1953 law to ban offshore leases in the waters permanently. The statute says that “the president of the United States may, from time to time, withdraw from disposition any of the unleased lands of the outer Continental Shelf.”

NY-NJ bombing suspect denies murder charges

The man accused of setting off bombs in New Jersey and New York, injuring more than 30 people, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted murder charges in his first in-person court appearance.

Ahmad Khan Rahimi, who was injured in a shootout with authorities, shuffled slowly into court in a dark-green prison jumpsuit and wearing a white skull cap. He had to be helped into his chair in the jury box by court officers. He didn’t speak during the brief proceeding.

Rahimi faces charges he tried to kill police officers before they captured him Sept. 19 outside a bar in Linden, New Jersey. He’s also accused of detonating a pipe bomb in New Jersey and a pressure-cooker bomb in New York City.

Bride’s mother killed when tree fell on wedding party

A 61-year-old woman killed when a tree fell on a wedding party at a California park Saturday has been identified as the mother of the bride.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has released the victim’s name as Margerita Mojarro of San Pedro. Family members and friends confirmed to KABC-TV and KNBC-TV that Mojarro was the mother of the bride.

The group headed to Penn Park in Whittier just after the wedding to take pictures. The group was posing for photos when a large eucalyptus tree uprooted and crashed on them. Several people were trapped under the tree, and a 4-year-old girl suffered critical head trauma.

Protests against Congo’s president turn deadly

Security forces in Congo killed at least three demonstrators in the capital Tuesday and have arrested scores more amid protests against President Joseph Kabila’s hold on power, a rights group said. The deaths were the first reported since Kabila’s mandate ended at midnight.

Military and police forces were firing live bullets and tear gas, raising fears that more people have been killed or arrested, Human Rights Watch said. Residents told the group that Republican Guards were carrying out door-to-door searches and arresting youths. Protesters burned the headquarters of the ruling party in the capital, Kinshasa.

Kabila, who took office in 2001 after his father’s assassination, is constitutionally barred from seeking another term, but a court has ruled that he can remain in power until new elections, which have been delayed indefinitely.

Reporter enlists Twitter to ID source of seizure tweet

A Newsweek reporter who has epilepsy said he had a seizure after being sent a message on Twitter intended to trigger such an episode and is seeking information from the social media company to identify the person responsible for the tweet.

The image in question – which included a strobe effect and the words, “You deserve a seizure for your posts” – was apparently sent in response to Kurt Eichenwald’s outspoken criticism of President-elect Donald Trump. Eichenwald, who has a home in Texas, said in court documents that the image triggered a seizure.

Eichenwald posted a signed copy of a Dallas County District Court order to Twitter on Tuesday that allows him to depose Twitter executives and orders the company to preserve any information or documents regarding the person who sent the image. Eichenwald is seeking the information for a potential lawsuit, likely against the person who sent the tweet since court document say he doesn’t plan to sue Twitter.

China returns underwater US Navy drone it seized

China on Tuesday handed back to the United States an underwater drone whose seizure raised tensions in a relationship that has been tested by President-elect Donald Trump’s signals of a tougher policy toward Beijing.

Last week’s seizure near the Philippines prompted a new volley of criticism by Trump, who has riled the Chinese leadership by saying he might reconsider policy toward Taiwan, the self-ruled island the mainland claims as its territory.

The Chinese navy vessel that seized the drone returned it near where it had been taken, and it was received by the USS Mustin about 50 miles northwest of Subic Bay in the Philippines, Pentagon press secretary Peter Cook said in a statement. Cook said Washington considered the seizure illegal.

Value meal pricing leads to McDonald’s lawsuit

A suburban Chicago man is suing McDonald’s restaurants in two Illinois counties, arguing that cheeseburger Extra Value Meals are actually more expensive than when the items are purchased separately.

James Gertie of Des Plaines told the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights that bundling two cheeseburgers, medium french fries and a drink at $5.90 is 41 cents more than when individual items are purchased.

Gertie, a bus driver, says his lawsuit filed this month is about principle, not 41 cents. The complaint seeks an injunction to keep McDonald’s from pricing value meals higher than items purchased separately.