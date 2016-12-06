Officer won't be charged in shooting that paralyzed Iowa man

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A white police officer will not face charges in a shooting that left an unarmed black motorist paralyzed and sparked protests in Iowa's second largest city.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden announced Tuesday that a grand jury declined to return an indictment against Cedar Rapids police officer Lucas Jones in the Nov. 1 shooting of 37-year-old Jerime Mitchell.

The decision stunned and angered supporters of Mitchell, who had called for Vander Sanden to step aside in favor of a special prosecutor. Mitchell remains hospitalized in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Police have said that Jones shot Mitchell in the neck during an altercation that stemmed from a traffic stop. Using his nickname, Mitchell's supporters have led a "Justice for Danky" campaign and called for police to release video of the shooting.