Pence's rental a neighborhood hassle

WASHINGTON – The makeshift barricades go up at each end of Tennyson Street when Vice President-elect Mike Pence retreats to his rental home in the nation’s capital.

Depending on the ever-changing threat level, and whether Pence is at the house, his newest – albeit temporary – neighbors face restricted access to their street, blocked alleyways and police checkpoints.

Some are taking the inconveniences in stride, welcoming Pence, although not necessarily his politics, to this mostly liberal and affluent enclave in northwest Washington, D.C. However, others see the protective measures as unnecessary and onerous, even though they’ll only be in place until the Indiana governor takes his new office and moves to his official residence at 1 Observatory Circle, 4.2 miles away.

“There has been a little tension, as you might expect,” said Randy Speck, who chairs the advisory neighborhood commission.

He has fielded complaints about blocked alleys and questions about whether the Secret Service needs a permit to shut down Tennyson Street (it doesn’t) or has the right to search vehicles entering the security perimeter (it does).

“The normal patterns have been disrupted a little bit,” Speck said, summing up a sensitive topic that only a few residents agreed to talk openly about. Speck said Secret Service agents “are trying to do their job and make accommodations to the community.”

Even without Pence, Tennyson Street boasts a powerful array of residents: a judge, a lobbyist, a retired Navy commander and the current U.S. secretary of health and human services. And in one of those only-in-D.C. moments, the advisory neighborhood commissioner who represents Pence and those living nearby is a retired agent with the U.S. Secret Service. She now finds herself thrust into an uncomfortable role explaining and defending her former employer while also expected to advocate on behalf of her squabbling neighbors.

Tight security surrounding the homes of members of the first or second families, or other high-ranking politicians, is nothing new.

Neighbors of the Obama family home in Chicago, or tourists flocking to the Bush Compound in Kennebunkport Maine, dubbed “the Summer White House,” have had to cope with restrictions. At Trump Tower on New York’s famed Fifth Avenue, officers dressed for combat patrol outside and concrete barriers that can be raised from the ground blockade some side streets.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Secret Service declined to comment on protective measures for Pence. In a statement, the agency said officials conduct “a tremendous amount of advance planning and coordination” in setting up security perimeters.

“The Secret Service works together with communities and public safety partners to anticipate and minimize disruptions,” the statement says.

Pence’s representative on the D.C. Council, Democrat Brandon Todd, is urging people to be “as hospitable as possible” to Pence and the Trump administration, noting “it’s very important that the city has good relations with the next administration.”

He wrote Pence, welcoming him to the neighborhood.