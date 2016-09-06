Polar bear cub's final Ohio zoo appearance draws big crowd

POWELL, Ohio – A polar bear cub hand-reared by staff has drawn big crowds at an Ohio zoo during her final public appearances before moving to the Oregon Zoo.

Thousands of people lined up Monday to see Nora's farewell at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the women who have cared for Nora laughed and cried as the 10-month-old, 170-pound bear splashed in the water.

Soon she'll be shipped to Portland, where she'll join a female bear named Tasul (TAWS'-uhl). Nora is expected to make her debut there in October.

Zoo staff raised the cub after her mother started leaving her unattended. Officials say her move to Oregon was approved to create a better environment for more cubs to be born at the Columbus zoo if other bears become pregnant.