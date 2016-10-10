Police: Abducted Florida girl spotted at Georgia gas station

LAKELAND, Fla. – Investigators are searching for a 4-year-old central Florida girl who they say was taken by a longtime family friend.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says in a news release the pair was spotted at a gas station in Forsythe, Georgia, on Saturday evening. They were in a car with a stolen Alabama license plate.

Investigators say 31-year-old West Hogs showed up at the family's home Saturday morning and left with Rebecca Lewis. The girl's 16-year-old sister says she saw Rebecca sleeping about 9 a.m. but when she woke up again 45 minutes later, the little girl was gone.

Investigators say the family searched for Rebecca for an hour before calling law enforcement. Deputies searched the home and nearby areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.