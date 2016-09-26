Police: Armed man shot during standoff after making threats

COLUMBIA, Md. – Police in Maryland say officers shot a man who had a gun after he made threats to kill his family and himself during a standoff in Columbia.

Howard County police spokeswoman Lori Boone said by telephone Monday morning that the man was shot by officers, but she did not have further details about the standoff.

Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Maria Hogg says by telephone that the man has serious injuries.