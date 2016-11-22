Police: Couple had sex in McDonald's lot in front of boy, 6

ORANGE, Conn. – A Connecticut couple is facing charges after police say they engaged in sexual activity in a parked car with a 6-year-old boy in the back seat.

Police in Orange say two McDonald's employees were leaving the restaurant on Nov. 15 when they spotted two people engaged in sexual activity in the front seats of a car. They say the child was in the back seat, awake and alert.

Police say they arrived to find 28-year-old Kimberly Onorato partially undressed. Police say Onorato and 27-year-old Rory Clark stated they had only been cuddling.

Clark and Onorato are both charged with impairing morals of a minor and breach of peace. Online court records don't list lawyers for the pair.

The child was turned over to a relative. Police also contacted child welfare authorities.