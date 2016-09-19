Police: Officer fatally shoots man who pulled assault rifle

AKRON, Ohio – Police say an officer fatally shot a man in Ohio after he pulled an assault rifle from his car.

Police say officers had been responding to an apartment complex Sunday afternoon in Akron after a caller said his 61-year-old neighbor had slammed the caller's arm in a car door during an argument.

Police say the man reached for an assault rifle as the officers approached him in a parking lot behind the building. They say one officer shot several times and hit the man when he ignored orders to stop.

The man was declared dead at a hospital. He isn't being publicly identified until his family can be notified.

The officer, who wasn't immediately identified, has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The shooting remains under investigation.