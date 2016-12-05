 Skip to main content

December 05, 2016

Police arrest Cleveland-area man; call him a serial abductor

CLEVELAND – Authorities in the Cleveland area have arrested a man who they say broke into two homes and kidnapped a young girl and tried to abduct another within the past year.

Investigators said Monday that they found DNA to link the 29-year-old man to both cases.

They're calling him a serial abductor and are looking at whether he was involved in similar abduction attempts.

Police on Friday arrested Justin Christian of Lorain on a warrant charging him with rape and kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Christian is suspected in a 6-year-old Cleveland girl's kidnapping in May and in an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old Elyria girl last February.

There were no court records about the charges against Christian or whether he has an attorney. There was no home telephone listing for him.

