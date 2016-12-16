Preacher's mall cry: Santa doesn't exist

At first, the parents try to ignore the screaming man at the mall telling their children they’ve been lied to about Santa Claus. Then it becomes clear he’s not going to stop.

“Kids, I want to tell you today that there is no such thing as Santa Claus,” the man tells people waiting in line for Christmas photos at the Westgate Mall in Amarillo, Texas. “Santa Claus does not exist. The Christmas season is about Jesus.

“The man you’re going to see today is just a man in a suit dressed up like Santa.”

The shouting man is David Grisham, an evangelical street preacher from Anchorage, Alaska, who has shouted his sermons at people across the country for nearly a decade, whether they want to hear them or not.

Last weekend, his unwilling audience was a group of families snaked around Westgate’s seasonal Christmas village at the food court. Grisham paid no heed to calls to “chill out” from parents – and as his sermon picked up momentum, things were about to get ugly.

“Don’t lie to your children and tell them there’s such a thing as Santa, when you know in reality that there are no flying reindeer, there is no workshop at the North Pole … that you buy all the gifts and put them under the tree.”

A girl in a Santa hat stared, wide-eyed. Other children shot confused looks at their moms and dads. And a few parents decided to take action.

A father in a blue T-shirt approaches. “Quit talking this mess, you understand me,” he says. “I got my kids over there, we don’t need you coming over here blabbing whatever the hell you’re blabbing.”

This kind of conflict is not foreign to Grisham, the founder of Last Frontier Evangelism. He travels the country with his wife, spreading the gospel to people who are, for the most part, minding their own business.

At the mall, he whipped out his cellphone camera to record his Santa truther episode, hoping a viral video would help spread the gospel. He’s claiming victory. The video has been seen more than 2 million times. Grisham said he’s planning to do the same thing at other malls before Christmas.

“If Santa Claus was a cartoon caricature like Mickey Mouse and everybody knew that it was fake, and no one thought it was real, I’d be fine with it,” he said. “But when you start telling kids that Santa Claus is real, it now becomes idolatry. I’m going after it because it’s idolatry.”

He’s not just “going after” Santa Claus metaphorically. In 2010, he videotaped a mock execution of a Santa Claus piñata, complete with sound effects and a coup de grace to the Santa piñata.

“What you can’t see,” he told his listeners, “is that we shot Santa in the face.”