Prosecutor drops charges in death of Detroit college officer

DETROIT – Murder charges have been dropped against a man in the killing of a Detroit college police officer who was shot in the head last month.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday that charges against DeAngelo Davis have been dropped. The 31-year-old Detroit man was accused of shooting Wayne State University Officer Collin Rose on Nov. 22. Davis had been jailed without bond since his arrest that night. He faced charges of first-degree murder and murder of a police officer.

Wayne State employs about 65 officers. The 29-year-old Rose died a day after the shooting and was posthumously promoted to sergeant. He is the only Wayne State officer killed in the line of duty.