Recovery efforts at warehouse complete

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Latest on the Oakland warehouse fire (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

Recovery efforts at an Oakland warehouse fire have ended and the death toll stands at 36.

The fire broke out at the warehouse during a dance party Friday night.

The news comes a day after Oakland officials declared a local state of emergency due. The Oakland City Council is slated to ratify the state of emergency on Thursday. This will begin the process for state and federal aid.

Officials say a refrigerator was a potential source of the fire, but it was too soon to say for sure.

--------

6:35 a.m.

Investigators zeroed in on a refrigerator and other electrical appliances as possible causes of the fire at a warehouse in Oakland that killed 36 people, as crews were set to finish their search for bodies.

The death toll in the most lethal building fire in the U.S. in more than a decade was not expected to go higher.

A refrigerator was a potential source of the fire, but it was too soon to say for sure, said Jill Snyder, special agent in charge of the San Francisco office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Snyder says investigators were looking at "anything electrical" on the first floor of the warehouse near the origin of the blaze.