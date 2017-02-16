Report: Big jump in anti-Muslim hate groups

WASHINGTON – The number of anti-Muslim hate groups in the U.S. has nearly tripled since 2015, due in part to radical Islamic attacks and the rhetoric of the presidential campaign, the Southern Poverty Law Center said Wednesday in a new report.

The number of anti-Muslim groups increased from 34 in 2015 to 101 in 2016, the SPLC said. The number of hate groups overall tracked by the watchdog group also increased to 917 last year from 892 the previous year, the report said.

“2016 was an unprecedented year for hate,” said Mark Potok, a senior fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The report blamed the increase in part on “incendiary rhetoric” from the campaign of President Donald Trump, which included threats to ban Muslim immigrants and “mandate a registry of Muslims in America.” It also cited as factors “the unrelenting propaganda of a growing circle of well-paid ideologues” – well-paid employees of anti-Muslim groups, the group said – and radical Islamist attacks such as the June 2016 massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

“Patriot” or anti-government groups are on the downswing, according to the report. “The groups had skyrocketed from a low of 149 in 2008 to a high of 1,360 in 2012, in large part as a reaction to the November 2008 election of Barack Obama,” the report said.

But now the number of Patriot groups is falling, dropping from 998 in 2015 to 623 last year.