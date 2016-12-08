Report: LGBT students still face hostility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Many public schools are still hostile environments for LGBT students, an international human rights organization concluded in a report released Wednesday.

The lengthy report from Human Rights Watch was based on interviews primarily with current and former high school students, parents, administrators and teachers in Alabama, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas and Utah. It documented several challenges lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender students face, including in-person and online bullying, limits on LGBT student groups, exclusion of some topics from curricula and discrimination by classmates and school personnel.

Ryan Thoreson, a fellow in the nonprofit’s LGBT Rights Program, said the five states provided a regionally representative and legally diverse sample. Thirty-one states, including the five in the report, have not enacted laws to specifically protect against bullying on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity, according to the report.

Student with knife shot by campus officer

A campus police officer shot a knife-wielding student at a high school in Reno, Nevada, during a confrontation witnessed by dozens of other students, Reno police said.

The 14-year-old boy was reported in critical condition Wednesday night at a Reno hospital, Police Chief Jason Soto said.

Police said the teen was “armed with at least one knife and threatening other students at Hug High School on the city’s north side.

Syrian forces ignore Aleppo cease-fire

Syria’s government ignored a rebel cease-fire proposal for Aleppo as its forces captured new neighborhoods around the city center and squeezed about 200,000 tired and frightened civilians into a shattered and rapidly shrinking opposition enclave.

Facing a punishing and brutal defeat, rebel factions proposed a five-day cease-fire for the eastern parts of the city to evacuate the wounded and civilians wishing to flee.

“The humanitarian situation is really tough. There are corpses on the streets. ... There is very little food,” a resident told The Associated Press by messaging service.

Snow geese die after landing in toxic pit

Thousands of snow geese have died in Montana after landing en masse in a large body of water as acidic as distilled vinegar.

Roughly 10,000 of the geese landed in the 700-acre Berkeley Pit in Butte, Montana, on Nov. 28, turning the water “white with birds,” a mine official with Montana Resources, which jointly manages the pit with the Atlantic Richfield Company, told the Montana Standard newspaper. On Tuesday, investigators could not give an exact measure of how high the death toll would go. But a preliminary estimate, via drone and flyover counts, found thousands of dead birds.

Lawmaker-elect called ‘ISIS’ during taxi ride

The nation’s first elected Somali-American lawmaker says she was harassed and called “ISIS” by a taxicab driver in Washington, D.C.

Minnesota Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar detailed the incident on her Facebook page on Wednesday. She said the cab driver called her ISIS, lobbed sexist taunts and threatened to remove her hijab during a brief ride on Tuesday after a White House meeting on criminal justice reform. She did not provide information about the driver.

Omar, 33, says she is troubled by growing animosity toward Muslim people. Omar immigrated to the United States after spending part of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp. She won a Minnesota House seat this fall and will be sworn into office Jan. 3.