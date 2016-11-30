FILE - In this June 15, 2015, file photo, Dallas Police Chief David Brown briefs the media about a shooting at Dallas Police headquarters in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
FILE - In this July 12, 2016, file photo, Dallas Police Chief David Brown, at podium, speaks as President Barack Obama, former president George W. Bush and Vice President Joe Biden along with others stand and applaud during a memorial service for five police officers that were killed, at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
November 30, 2016 4:21 PM
Retired Dallas Police Chief hired as contributor by ABC News
DALLAS – Retired Dallas Police Chief David Brown, who stepped into the national spotlight after a sniper killed five law enforcement officers at a July protest, will step back into the spotlight as a contributor for ABC News.
A news release posted on ABC News' website Wednesday morning quotes a note to staff sent by company President James Goldston announcing Brown's hiring. The note says Brown will start Jan. 1 as a contributor on topics such as economic inequality, gun violence, race relations, policing and social justice.
A network spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.
Brown announced his retirement after 33 years on the force about two months after the attack. He officially retired on Oct. 4.