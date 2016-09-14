Rhode Island authorities catch suspect in officer's slaying

COVENTRY, R.I. — A wounded fugitive wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer in North Carolina was captured in Rhode Island early Wednesday morning "in pretty bad shape," state police said.

Police surrounded a Coventry, Rhode Island, home where Irving Fenner, 23, surrendered peacefully around 2:30 a.m., Maj. Joseph Philbin said.

Fenner was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound that authorities say apparently happened in North Carolina.

"It took a while for him to come out, and when he did he was in pretty bad shape," Philbin said. "He was holding his left side."

Philbin did not know Fenner's condition.

Fenner is accused of shooting 38-year-old Officer Tim Brackeen of the Shelby Police Department in the North Carolina city on Saturday. Brackeen was struck in the chest and died Monday.

The Rhode Island State Police tactical team raided a home in South Providence just before 9 p.m. Tuesday in hopes of finding Fenner, but he was not there.

Police did, however, arrest Fenner's half-sister on a charge of harboring a fugitive. She also is wanted on a warrant out of North Carolina, Philbin said.

Two occupants of the Coventry apartment where Fenner was found also were arrested on harboring charges. Their names were not immediately released, but Philbin described them as Fenner's friends.

Fenner will be arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in the hospital when he is well enough, Philbin said, although the timing is uncertain.