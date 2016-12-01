SWAT team rescues Florida bank robbery hostages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Latest on a bank robbery turned hostage situation in Jacksonville, Fla. (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Authorities say a gunman threatened some of the 11 people held hostage at a Jacksonville, Florida, credit union before they were rescued by SWAT team members.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says that after the suspect on Thursday put his gun to the back of the head of one hostage, SWAT team members had resolved to storm the bank at the first opportunity.

Williams says that moment came when two people who had been hiding inside the bank unbeknown to the suspect made a run for it, distracting the gunman. SWAT team members then rushed into the Community First Credit Union and put themselves between the suspect and hostages, according to the sheriff.

Williams says the suspect is in custody.

------

11:30 a.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says none of the 11 hostages held at gunpoint by a bank robbery suspect in north Florida were shot.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the hostages were held for about two hours inside a Jacksonville, Florida, credit union before they were freed.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet Thursday that initial reports that a hostage had been shot inside the Community First Credit Union were inaccurate.

The sheriff's office says the handgun-carrying suspect was taken into custody after the release of the hostages.

------

11:15 a.m.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says 11 hostages have been freed from a credit union in that north Florida city where they were held at gunpoint by a robbery suspect.

The sheriff's office said in a tweet Thursday that the hostages were freed about two hours after their ordeal began and that the suspect was in custody.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Melissa Bujeda had said an initial 911 call reporting a bank robbery came in at 9:06 a.m.

A short time later, another call indicated that someone may have been shot, but the sheriff's office has been unable to confirm that.

She said SWAT team members and police negotiators were called in.

------

10:30 a.m.

Florida authorities say a robber is holding several hostages at a bank in Jacksonville, Florida, and that SWAT team members are on the scene.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Melissa Bujeda says an unknown number of hostages are inside the Community First Credit Union.

She said that an initial 911 call indicated that someone may have been shot during the robbery Thursday, but the sheriff's office has not been able to confirm that.

Police negotiators also are on the scene.