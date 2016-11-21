San Antonio police chief says uniform was target in shooting

SAN ANTONIO – The Latest on the fatal shooting of a San Antonio police detective during a traffic stop Sunday (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Police in Texas say a San Antonio officer who was fatally shot was targeted because of his uniform.

Police Chief William McManus said at a news conference Monday morning that he thinks "the uniform was the target" in the shooting of Det. Benjamin Marconi Sunday morning.

McManus says "anyone (in a police uniform) who happened along was the target."

Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect in the shooting. The man appeared at the San Antonio police headquarters about four hours before the shooting. Surveillance video shows a black man likely in his 20s dressed all in black.

McManus declined to explain why police believe this man shot Marconi, saying he didn't want to jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

------

10 a.m.

Authorities in San Antonio, Texas, say the suspect in the killing of a veteran police detective appeared at police headquarters prior to the shooting.

Authorities released surveillance video Monday showing the suspect standing outside the building and then walking in. The images show a black man dressed in all black and wearing a black ball cap.

The video shows the man entered headquarters shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday. Detective Benjamin Marconi was shot twice in his patrol car about four hours later after making a traffic stop near police headquarters.

Police have not said why the unidentified suspect appeared at the station or who he spoke to while there. San Antonio police say police Chief William McManus will hold a news conference Monday morning.

------

2:40 a.m.

Two police officers have been shot in separate incidents in what authorities are calling targeted attacks. One died while the other was shot twice in the face but was expected to survive.

Authorities say a San Antonio detective writing out a traffic ticket to a motorist was shot to death in his squad car late Sunday morning outside police headquarters by another driver who pulled up from behind.

San Antonio police Chief William McManus identified the officer as 50-year-old Benjamin Marconi, a 20-year veteran of the force.

In St. Louis, a police sergeant was hospitalized in critical condition but expected to survive after being shot twice in the face Sunday night in what the police chief called an "ambush." Police reported early Monday that the suspect was later killed in a shootout with police.