Senate OKs ending rules on environment, guns

WASHINGTON – The Republican-controlled Congress on Thursday scrapped Obama-era rules on the environment and guns, counting on a new ally in the White House to help reverse years of what the GOP calls excessive regulation.

The Senate gave final approval to a measure eliminating a rule to prevent coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams, while the House backed a separate resolution doing away with extended background checks for gun purchases by some Social Security recipients with mental disabilities.

The Senate’s 54-45 vote sends the repeal of the stream protection rule to President Donald Trump. The gun measure awaits Senate action.

Harley’s ride to DC replaces Trump trip

Five Harley-Davidson motorcycles rolled onto the White House’s South Lawn on Thursday afternoon, where they were greeted by President Donald Trump.

He praised the riders – Harley-Davidson executives and union members – for building their bikes in the United States. “Harley-Davidson is a true American icon. One of the greats,” Trump said of the Milwaukee company.

But earlier in the week, Harley-Davidson employees heard that Trump would be coming to their heartland factory, and at least one alerted a group of local protesters. That call set in motion a series of events that ended with news reports that Trump’s Wisconsin appearance had been canceled and a White House announcement that he would meet with company executives in Washington.

Pelosi calls Bannon white supremacist

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi called President Donald Trump’s chief strategist a white supremacist Thursday, saying he has no business serving on the National Security Council.

At her weekly press conference, Pelosi didn’t mention Steve Bannon by name. But she was clearly referring to the former head of Breitbart News, a conservative website.

“What’s making America less safe is to have a white supremacist named to the National Security Council as a permanent member, while the chairman of the Joint Chiefs and the director of national intelligence are told, ‘don’t call us, we’ll call you,’ ” Pelosi said.

Russia sanctions altered over error

The Trump administration on Thursday revised recent U.S. sanctions that had unintentionally prevented American companies from exporting certain consumer electronic products to Russia. The change allows firms to deal with Russia’s security service, which licenses such exports under Russian law.

The Treasury Department said U.S. companies can now apply to Russia’s Federal Security Service, or FSB, to sell low-level encrypted electronic devices such as cell phones or tablets. Those products had not been intended to be covered by the sanctions which the Obama administration imposed Dec. 29 after U.S. intelligence agencies concluded that Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Senate panel OKs Trump’s EPA pick

Republicans suspended Senate committee rules Thursday to muscle President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency toward confirmation after Democrats boycotted a vote.

As the meeting to discuss EPA nominee Scott Pruitt began, the seats reserved for the 10 Democrats on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee were empty for the second straight day. Committee rules required that at least two members of the minority party be present for a vote to be held. The 11 Republicans voted to temporarily suspend those rules, then voted again to advance the nomination of Pruitt, the state attorney general of Oklahoma.

Also Thursday, two Senate committees voted along party lines to send Trump’s nominee to lead the White House budget office, South Carolina GOP Rep. Mick Mulvaney, to the full Senate for a vote.

First lady libel suit tossed; can refile

A Maryland judge dismissed first lady Melania Trump’s defamation claims against an online tabloid, ruling that she should not have filed the matter in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Montgomery County, according to court records filed Thursday.

Trump’s attorneys said late Thursday that they will refile the claims in New York City. Their claims relate to an article in August about unsubstantiated rumors that Trump once worked as an escort. The article was later retracted.

The ruling also does not appear to affect proceedings against Webster Tarpley, a blogger in Maryland who published a similar article around the same time. Trump also has sued Tarpley, and her attorneys said Thursday that they intend to move ahead on the claims against him.

Conviction for sub photos reviewed

The conviction of a Navy sailor who took photos of classified areas in a submarine is getting a new look from the Trump administration.

An attorney for Kristian Saucier, who is serving a one-year prison sentence, said he was encouraged by President Donald Trump’s national security adviser to seek a pardon. Trump has said he is reviewing the case.

Saucier pleaded guilty last year to unauthorized detention of defense information for taking the photos inside the USS Alexandria when it was in Groton, Connecticut, in 2009. In pleading for leniency, he argued the prosecution was driven by sensitivity about classified information amid the scandal involving Hillary Clinton’s emails.