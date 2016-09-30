Shooting 'more than just another call'

TOWNVILLE, S.C. – When two volunteer firefighters rolled up to an elementary school shooting, they said they found only a wrecked black pickup truck at the playground. There was no gunman, and no one inside the truck.

Within minutes, though, they performed actions that led to them being hailed as heroes throughout their tight-knit South Carolina hometown: One went inside to help treat the wounded and the other searched for the shooter.

“This was more than just another call to us. This incident occurred in the school where our children and the children of the community attend,” said one of the volunteers, Townville Fire Chief Billy McAdams, during a news conference Thursday, pausing to collect himself as he recalled the harrowing events of the day before.

Authorities say the teen shot his father at their home before driving the pickup 3 miles down a country road lined with chicken houses and pine trees to Townville Elementary School. He only had to make two turns to arrive at the red brick school, where he crashed the truck, got out and fired at a door as it was being opened for recess, authorities said.

Bullets struck two students and a first-grade teacher, and the building was immediately placed on lockdown.

The fire chief said he and firefighter Jamie Brock were working on his farm when they got the call about an active shooter at Townville Elementary.

They rushed to the school and discovered the empty pickup.

Teachers told them there were wounded inside, and Brock suggested to the fire chief that he go inside to help because he was a paramedic. Alongside a school nurse, the chief attended to Jacob, who was the most seriously injured.

In the meantime, law enforcement officers swarmed the school and Brock looked for the shooter, finding him near the back of the school building.

“Feeling it was imperative to the safety of the students, the teachers and all the responders that were on site, He immediately confronted and subdued that shooter,” the chief said. “He was able to keep him on the ground until law enforcement could place him into custody.”

Authorities have not released the teen’s name or specific age.

Anderson 4 Superintendent Joanne Avery said the staff saved lives by flawlessly implementing active-shooter training drills conducted with students over the past few years – at Townville Elementary, most recently just last week.

All six schools in the rural district went through annual drills in August, but a nearby carjacking prompted Townville officials to do it again, she said.

All district administrators trained just Monday on a new crisis response app put on their cellphones, which included an active-shooter scenario.

Though shot in the shoulder, the teacher “was with-it enough” to close the door, lock it and barricade the students, Avery said.

“If he’d gotten in the school, it would’ve been a different scenario,” she said.

The shooter then fired toward students on the playground but missed. A teacher who heard the first gunshot was able to get those students safely inside, Avery said.

The school’s staff “put their fear to the side because they put those children first,” she said.

One of the wounded, 6-year-old Jacob Hall, remained in critical condition Thursday and was said to be fighting for his life. A sign outside a diner conveyed the sentiments of an entire community: “Pray for Jacob. Pray for Townville.”

The teacher who was shot in the shoulder and another student who was hit in the foot were treated and released from a hospital, officials said. The teen was arrested minutes after the shooting and a Family Court hearing was set for Friday to determine if he should remain in jail or be released.

Classes are scheduled to resume at the school Monday.