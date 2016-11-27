Shoppers going online to avoid waiting in line

Holiday shoppers eager to snag big discounts turned to the internet in record fashion this week, one tracking company said, driving online sales on Black Friday to a new high.

Consumers spent $3.34 billion shopping online Friday, a 21.6 percent increase from the same day last year, according to Adobe, which tracks online retail transactions.

More than ever, shoppers used their mobile devices to dial up deals online, the firm said, as mobile purchases surged 33 percent on Black Friday to $1.2 billion.

Retailers also racked up online sales on Thanksgiving Day and the day before, the latest evidence that consumers are increasingly turning to online shopping as an alternative to wading into malls packed with holiday season bargain-hunters.

College student Emilia Ollearis does virtually all of her shopping online. She said she prefers to go to a store to get a close look at merchandise, but that’s it.

The trend also suggests consumers are less willing to hold out for potential online deals traditionally found on Cyber Monday, which is the Monday after Thanksgiving – traditionally the year’s busiest day for online shopping.

“We had projected Cyber Monday to be a $3.36 billion day, and to win the crown of largest shopping day ever,” said Tamara Gaffney, principal analyst and director at Adobe Digital Insights. “But Cyber Monday may not have as much gas left in the tank.”

The widespread use of mobile phones and access to high-speed internet are likely contributing to more shoppers turning to the internet ahead of Cyber Monday, Gaffney said. Retailers are also increasingly making available online the type of door-buster deals typically reserved for store locations on Black Friday.

All told, shoppers spent $5.27 billion in online purchases on Thursday and Friday, up 17.7 percent from the two-day period last year, Adobe said.

The National Retail Federation projects that shoppers will spend $655.8 billion in November and December. That would be a gain of 3.6 percent from a year ago.