Suspected killer of nuns may get death

DURANT, Miss. – Hundreds of people filled a cathedral in Mississippi’s capital city on Monday to remember two nuns who were found stabbed to death last week.

Bail was denied during the initial court appearance for the man charged with two counts of capital murder in the slayings of Sisters Margaret Held and Paula Merrill, both 68. Rodney Earl Sanders, 46, of Kosciusko, Mississippi was also charged with one count of burglary and one count of grand larceny. He was not represented by an attorney during his appearance Monday afternoon in Durant city court. City Judge Jim Arnold said the state will appoint an attorney for Sanders.

Capital murder is punishable by execution or life in prison; the sisters’ religious orders have issued a joint statement against the death penalty.

“We are going to consider the heinous nature of the crime and their wishes,” District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver said Monday, referring to the families of the sisters and their religious orders.

Sanders confessed to the killings but gave no reason, said Holmes County Sheriff Willie March, who was briefed by Durant police and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation officials who took part in Sanders’ interrogation.

Sanders’ wife attended the hearing and broke down when addressing the family and friends of the nuns.

“I’m sorry. I don’t know what to say to y’all. I’m so sorry – I’m so sorry. I can’t take this. Oh my God,” Marie Sanders said.

Merrill and Held worked as nurse practitioners at Lexington Medical Clinic, where they often treated poor and uninsured patients with diabetes and other chronic conditions.