Synagogue in 11th-hour appeal to hold chicken-killing ritual

LOS ANGELES – With Yom Kippur just hours away, lawyers for a California synagogue have filed a motion asking a judge to dissolve a temporary restraining order preventing worshippers from a ritual where chickens are twirled before they're slaughtered.

A federal judge issued the order last week after the animal rights group United Poultry Concerns sued to stop Chabad Irvine of Orange County from carrying out Kaporos with a live chicken.

The judge originally scheduled a hearing on the matter for Thursday, but moved it up to Tuesday after lawyers for Chabad Irvine said that was too late. The ritual is typically done on the eve of Yom Kippur, which starts Tuesday night and ends Wednesday night.

The hearing was continuing after usual court hours on Tuesday night.

The synagogue says the court's decision is the violation of their fundamental religious rights.