Teens, young artists among California warehouse fire victims

OAKLAND, Calif. – Teenagers, the son of a sheriff's deputy and young artists were among the dozens of people killed when a fire tore through a converted Oakland warehouse during a dance party.

The death toll from Friday night's fire climbed to 36 on Monday with more bodies still feared buried in the rubble.

The victims included 17-year-olds and people from Europe and Asia, Alameda County Sheriff's Sgt. Ray Kelly said. Here's a closer look at who they were:

A GREAT FRIEND

A tearful Tammy Tasoff, 29, called Peter Wadsworth a best friend who was like an older brother to her.

The dental student said Wadsworth always looked out for her, doing little things that made her life easier. He would organize her messy files, give her advice and fix her computer if she needed help, Tasoff said.

He bought video games because he knew she loved them, and he would often watch her play, she said.

"Usually he'd say, 'Let's play video games,' and then he'd say, 'No, I just want to watch you play,'" she said, sobbing. "He'd make me food. He took really good care of me. He was like my big brother."

OTHER VICTIMS

The city of Oakland identified some of the other people killed as Cash Askew, 22, David Clines, 35, Travis Hough, 35, and Donna Kellogg, 32, all of Oakland; Nick Gomez-Hall, 25, of Coronado; Sara Hoda, 30, of Walnut Creek; and Brandon Chase Wittenauer, 32, of Hayward.

Officials said they have identified an eighth victim but are withholding the name because the person was 17 years old.

One of the people killed was the son of a local deputy, Kelly said at a news conference Sunday. He did not release the name.

UNACCOUNTED FOR

Many friends and family members were still anxiously awaiting word of their missing loved ones. The search for remains was suspended overnight because of an unstable wall but was expected to resume.

Andy Kershaw, a DJ, said his wife and several friends were among those unaccounted for. He called his wife, photographer Amanda Allen, vibrant, awesome and magnetic.

Kershaw said his friend and fellow DJ Johnny Igaz also was missing.

Igaz reportedly was playing a set when the fire broke out. He was listed on Facebook as a record buyer at Green Apple Books and Music in San Francisco. His Facebook page was littered with tearful posts from friends who called him a beautiful soul and a true friend.

Yuri Kundin of San Francisco said he was waiting for word on his friends Alex Ghassan and Hanna Henriikka Ruax. He hasn't heard from the couple in the past few days and has plastered notes looking for them on social media. Henriikka Ruax is from Finland.