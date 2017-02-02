That stinks! Clerk says dead rats, pigeons leave awful odor

MOBILE, Ala. – Mobile City Clerk Lisa Lambert says she's been complaining for years about a stench in her ninth-floor office, and now she knows what caused it: dead rats and pigeons behind a wall.

Lambert tells Al.com that work crews tore out the plasterboard wall last week and found the creatures' bodies.

Mobile County owns the 10-story Government Plaza building, which was built in the early 1990s.

The County Commission "just became aware of the situation" in Lambert's office, spokeswoman Dena Pollard said.

"We are in the process of evaluating the issue and planning on how to proceed," said Pollard.

Lambert has moved to a nearby office for now.

She said she thinks $3.2 million in roof work in 2014 led to the problems with her office, which she blames for her migraines and sinus trouble.

She first heard pigeons in the walls as the work was going on, she said.

"The next thing you know, we got gnats and blow flies coming out the vents," Lambert said.

The 10th-floor office above hers was occupied by Colby Cooper, who served until recently as the mayor's chief of staff. Lambert said they'd sometimes talk about the stench.

"We would ask each other if there had been a sewage leak somewhere," Lambert said.

In an email to AL.com, Cooper said he had an air purifier in his office for over a year. He said the city "constantly" informed county officials about the odor, "but to no avail."

"The stench was so potent (especially after a rain) on a regular basis it smelled like a barnyard and was nauseating," Cooper wrote. "I am glad the issue, as disgusting as it is, has been identified and is being remedied."

Work crews cut into Cooper's office wall, found rats, and put glue traps and odor-elimination bags were placed inside the wall, Lambert said.

But the problems persisted in her office.

"The odor was so bad that I was having migraines," Lambert said. "I didn't know what it was."

When work crews cut out a hole into a portion of a wall on the eastern side of Lambert's office last month, she said, "feathers flew out." That was when the dead rats and pigeons were discovered, she said. Mold had also accumulated inside the walls.

Lambert, who has worked at Government Plaza since it opened, said she's hopeful that she can return to her old office, but she's worried about the effects on her health.

"I've been to the doctor about this," she said.