The Latest: Boater found alive was object of 2011 search

BOSTON – The Latest on one of two boaters who was found alive after being missing for a week:

9:45 a.m.

A boater who was found alive on an inflatable life raft off the coast of Massachusetts after being missing for a week was also the object of a massive search when he was a teenager.

Nathan Carman was found Sunday by a freighter on the Atlantic Ocean about 100 nautical miles south of Martha's Vineyard. His mother, Linda Carman, of Middletown, Connecticut, is still missing.

Carman, who has Asperger Syndrome – a form of autism – went missing in 2011 after he became distraught over the death of his horse, his parents said at the time. After a widespread search, the then 17-year-old Carman was found in Sussex County, Virginia. Police said he took a bus to Virginia and bought a scooter he had planned to ride to Florida.

The Hartford Courant reports that the Carman family was also struck by tragedy in 2013 when Linda Carman's father – John Chakalos of Windsor, Connecticut – was found dead in his home of a gunshot wound to the head. No arrest has been made.

Nathan Carman grew up in Connecticut, but has lived in Vernon, Vermont, in recent years.

------

6:57 a.m.

The U.S. Coast Guard says one of two boaters missing for a week has been found alive, drifting on an inflatable life raft off the coast of Massachusetts.

The Coast Guard on Friday suspended its search for 54-year-old Linda Carman and her 22-year-old son, Nathan, of Middletown.

The mother and son disappeared Sept. 18 after leaving a Rhode Island marina to go on a fishing trip in a 31-foot aluminum fishing boat named the Chicken Pox.

The Coast Guard in Boston says Nathan Carman was found Sunday by a freighter about 100 nautical miles south of Martha's Vineyard.

He was listed in good condition. Linda Carman's whereabouts remain unknown.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll says the freighter is scheduled to reach land Tuesday.