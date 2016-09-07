The Latest: FAA: 2 planes collide in deadly Georgia crash

CARROLLTON, Ga. – The Latest on a deadly plane crash in western Georgia (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

Federal officials say a deadly plane crash in western Georgia was caused by two small aircraft colliding in midair.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that two single-engine planes collided over the West Georgia Regional Airport. The crash happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday in Carroll County, about 45 miles west of Atlanta.

WSB-TV reports Bud Benefield, a deputy fire chief for Carroll County, confirmed three people died in the crash.

The FAA says it's investigating the crash.

------

11:50 a.m.

A fire official says three people are dead following a plane crash near a small airport in western Georgia.

WSB-TV reports Bud Benefield, a deputy fire chief for Carroll County, confirmed the crash happened Wednesday near West Georgia Regional Airport. The county is located about 45 miles west of Atlanta.

Benefield did not immediately return phone and email messages from The Associated Press.