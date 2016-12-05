The Latest: Majority of jurors undecided in Slager trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Latest on the trial of a fired South Carolina police officer charged with murder in the shooting of an unarmed black motorist (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

A majority of the jurors in the Michael Slager murder trial in South Carolina are undecided about a verdict in the case. The jury provided the court a note to that effect on Monday morning.

The note also asked a number of questions of the court, including why was voluntary manslaughter added as a charge, how long must someone have malice in their mind toward someone to be convicted of murder. Jurors also asked whether the definition of self-defense for a police officer is different that for the average person.

The jury has now deliberated more than 17 hours over four days in the trial on whether to acquit Slager or find him guilty of murder or voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott. Slager is a former North Charleston police officer.

On Friday, it appeared that the stalemate involved only one juror. But Monday's note said that a majority of the jurors on the panel of 11 whites and one black were still undecided.

------

9:30 a.m.

Jurors have resumed deliberations in the Michael Slager murder trial in South Carolina. He's the white fired policeman charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist fleeing a traffic stop, a shooting captured on dramatic cellphone video.

Deliberations have entered a fourth day in the case and the jury is considering whether to acquit Slager, find him guilty of murder or convict him of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 50-year-old Walter Scott.

On Friday, the jury told Circuit Judge Clifton Newman on two separate occasions they were deadlocked but then the jury foreman said he thought the jurors could reach a verdict.

The jurors were expected to have some questions Monday morning but did not come to the courtroom and instead stayed in the jury room deliberating. They have now discussed the case for more than 16 hours.

------

2:45 a.m.

Jurors deciding the fate of fired South Carolina patrolman accused of murder in the death of a black motorist are expected to have questions for the judge Monday morning before their deliberations resume.

The jury of 11 whites and one black has already discussed the case for 16 hours without reaching a verdict and late Friday appeared to be deadlock before the foreman said he thought they could reach a unanimous verdict.

Michael Slager is charged in the shooting death last year of 50-year-old Walter Scott who was shot fleeing a traffic stop in North Charleston. The shooting was captured on cellphone video that was seen widely.

Circuit Judge Clifton Newman hasn't said what questions jurors have for him before they can continue their discussions.