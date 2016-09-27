The Latest: More Charlotte protesters face charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –The Latest on protests following the shooting of a man by a Charlotte police officer last week (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Charlotte police say nine more people face charges in the protests over the videotaped shooting death of a black man by police officers last week.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Tuesday that all nine people were charged with obstructing traffic.

Charlotte officials had warned that marching or demonstrating in the streets without a permit is illegal. Police on Sunday stopped blocking downtown traffic to allow marchers in the road and directed demonstrators to stay on sidewalks.

The police action means that there have been more than 80 arrests since the Sept. 20 shooting of Kevin Lamont Scott.

------

3 a.m.

Angry Charlotte residents are complaining about what they call unaccountable police officers and civilian leaders who've failed to force change as the city marks a week of protests since a police officer fatally shot a black man.

The City Council on Monday night allowed dozens of people to voice their frustrations after the Sept. 21 shooting of Kevin Lamont Scott by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Many called on Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Police Chief Kerr Putney and other council members to resign.

Scott's family and advocacy groups complain the department divulged only about three minutes of footage from two cameras. They have urged the police department to release all other video footage it has, as well as audio recordings of communications that could clarify how the situation unfolded. A media coalition also seeks more footage.