October 04, 2016 4:15 PM
The Latest: Police release video showing suspect with gun
LOS ANGELES – The Latest on fatal shootings by police in Los Angeles (all times local):
9 a.m.
Los Angeles police have released surveillance video showing a suspect holding what appears to be a gun just before he was fatally shot Saturday by officers.
The footage posted Tuesday to LAPD's YouTube channel shows a man in gray sweat pants and a blue hooded sweat shirt crouching behind an SUV and pulling a handgun from his waistband. He puts the gun back into his pants and runs around the corner of a strip mall as officers pursue him.
Police say the video supports the account Chief Charlie Beck gave Monday justifying the October 1 fatal shooting of Carnell Snell. Beck said Snell had a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun in one hand and turned toward officers when they fired.
Black Lives Matter organizers are protesting the shooting outside a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission.
6:40 a.m.
Black Lives Matter organizers are planning a protest at a meeting of the Los Angeles Police Commission in response to the fatal shooting of a young black man by police last weekend.
The Los Angeles Police Department's board of civilian overseers convenes at midmorning Tuesday.
It's the first meeting of the panel since 18-year-old Carnell Snell was shot and killed during a foot pursuit in South Los Angeles on Saturday.
Police Chief Charlie Beck said Monday that Snell had a fully loaded semi-automatic handgun in one hand and turned toward officers when they fired. Beck says a surveillance video shows Snell was armed.
Beck also said a Hispanic man fatally shot Sunday pointed a realistic-looking replica handgun at officers.