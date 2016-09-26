Rachel, left, and Ray Dotch, center, sister-in-law and brother-in-law to Keith Lamont Scott, give a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
This image made from video provided by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 shows Keith Scott on the ground as police approach him in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 20, 2016. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department via AP)
Police officers stand outside Bank of America Stadium for an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (AP Photo/Skip Foreman)
Protesters stand outside Bank of America Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
JaGerran Knight, right, reaches out to hug a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer at Bank of America Stadium, where people were protesting, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (Diedra Laird/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
A man, right, live streams video of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers as he walks outside Bank of America Stadium, where people were protesting, in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. (Jeff Siner/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
This combination of photos provided by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 shows an ankle holster, top, and gun which police say were in Keith Scott's possession at the time he was fatally shot by police in Charlotte, N.C., on Sept. 20, 2016. (Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department via AP)
September 26, 2016 9:36 AM
The Latest: Protesters: Charlotte mayor, chief should quit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Latest on protests following the shooting of a man by a Charlotte police officer last week (all times local):
8:30 a.m.
Some protesters say they will attend a Charlotte City Council meeting and call for the resignation of the mayor and police chief after the shooting of a black man by a black police officer last week.
Protesters told WCNC-TV they will attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The protesters say they are unhappy with how Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney have handled the investigation of the shooting of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott on Sept. 20.
Police say Scott was a threat and refused to drop a gun despite repeated commands. Family members have said Scott did not have a gun. Police released both a body-camera and dashboard camera video on Saturday but the video does not clearly show if Scott had anything in his hand.
------
3:10 a.m.
Charlotte lifted its midnight curfew, a sign of the possible calming of the unrest that's gripped North Carolina's largest city since the shooting death of a black man by police last week.
A weekend without street violence was highlighted with the city hosting the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
Protests continued for a sixth day since 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed Tuesday after a confrontation with Charlotte police. The first two nights were violent, with more than a dozen police officers injured.
Protesters tried to block traffic on Interstate 277 through the city's downtown Sunday night. Authorities said one protester was struck by a police all-terrain vehicle, but 26-year-old Donnell Jones of Missouri wasn't hurt. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.