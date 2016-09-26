The Latest: Protesters: Charlotte mayor, chief should quit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Latest on protests following the shooting of a man by a Charlotte police officer last week (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

Some protesters say they will attend a Charlotte City Council meeting and call for the resignation of the mayor and police chief after the shooting of a black man by a black police officer last week.

Protesters told WCNC-TV they will attend the meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

The protesters say they are unhappy with how Mayor Jennifer Roberts and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney have handled the investigation of the shooting of 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott on Sept. 20.

Police say Scott was a threat and refused to drop a gun despite repeated commands. Family members have said Scott did not have a gun. Police released both a body-camera and dashboard camera video on Saturday but the video does not clearly show if Scott had anything in his hand.

------

3:10 a.m.

Charlotte lifted its midnight curfew, a sign of the possible calming of the unrest that's gripped North Carolina's largest city since the shooting death of a black man by police last week.

A weekend without street violence was highlighted with the city hosting the NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Protests continued for a sixth day since 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott was shot and killed Tuesday after a confrontation with Charlotte police. The first two nights were violent, with more than a dozen police officers injured.

Protesters tried to block traffic on Interstate 277 through the city's downtown Sunday night. Authorities said one protester was struck by a police all-terrain vehicle, but 26-year-old Donnell Jones of Missouri wasn't hurt. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.