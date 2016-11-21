The Latest: Suspects in 2 Missouri police shootings killed

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of police officers in Missouri (all times local):

8:10 a.m.

A man wanted in several violent crimes and suspected of critically wounding a St. Louis police sergeant is dead after a shootout with officers.

Police Chief Sam Dotson says the 46-year-old officer was alone in his police SUV around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when the suspect pulled alongside and fired at least two shots unprovoked. The officer was struck twice in the face but is expected to survive.

Dotson says police tracked down the suspect early Monday in the neighborhood where the shooting happened. As police converged, officers say he shot through the windshield of another police car, missing both occupants, then fired at other officers.

Officers returned fire, killing the suspect, who was about 19.

The suspect's name has not been released. Dotson says he was wanted for questioning for a series of crimes that included robberies, a carjacking and perhaps a killing.

Police believe the man shot the officer because he feared being recognized.

------

6:55 a.m.

Police say a suspect has been killed and an officer wounded near Kansas City, Missouri, after the suspect pulled out a handgun during a struggle.

Kansas City police said in a statement that the shooting happened Sunday night after a passenger ran from a vehicle that Gladstone police stopped for a traffic violation. Police say officers chased down the passenger who pulled out a handgun. Shots were fired, although the release didn't say whether an officer or the suspect pulled the trigger.

The suspect was fatally wounded and an officer sustained non-life threatening injuries. Police described the suspect only as a white male in his late teens.

The shooting came on the same day a San Antonio officer was fatally shot and a St. Louis officer was critically wounded.