Time names Trump 'Person of the Year'

WASHINGTON – Time magazine on Wednesday named Donald Trump its Person of the Year, bestowing what the president-elect called an “honor” even as he derided the idea that he’ll lead “the Divided States of America.”

That was a reference to Time’s cover line – “Donald Trump: President of the Divided States of America” – that was positioned next to the cover photograph of the president-elect sitting in his private residence at Trump Tower.

“I didn’t divide ‘em,” Trump said on NBC’s “Today” show. “We’re going to put it back together and we’re going to have a country that’s very well-healed.”

Time editor Nancy Gibbs said the publication’s choice was a “straightforward” choice of the person who has had the greatest influence on events “for better or worse.”

Trump climbed from fiery underdog in the race for the GOP presidential nomination to winning the White House and defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton in the Nov. 8 election.

“When have we ever seen a single individual who has so defied expectations, broken the rules, violated norms, beaten not one but two political parties on the way to winning an election that he entered with 100-to-1 odds against him?” Gibbs said.

Clinton was the No. 2 finalist, Gibbs said.