Tropical Storm Julia soaks South Carolina

MIAMI – The Latest on Tropical Storm Julia (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

South Carolina is in for another good soaking from a tropical storm less than two weeks after Hermine slogged through the state.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say Tropical Storm Julia could mean 4 to 8 inches (102 to 203 mm) of rain along the South Carolina coast through Friday as it moves slowly northeast.

A flash flood watch was in effect for coastal counties and a tropical storm warning was raised for waters just off the coast. A handful of power outages were reported Wednesday afternoon.

State Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall urged drivers to be wary of flash flooding and not to try to drive through flooded roads.

Earlier this month Tropical Storm Hermine dropped from 3 to 6 inches (76 to 152 mm) of rain, mainly in areas of the Midlands farther inland.

10:15 a.m.

Spotty power outages have been reported along the Georgia coastline as Tropical Storm Julia moves slowly across the area.

Georgia Power officials say about 100 homes and businesses are without power Wednesday morning.

The storm was located near Brunswick, Georgia, at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officials at the National Hurricane Center in Miami say it's moving slowly and is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later Wednesday.

Schools are open in northeast Florida and Georgia, but parents in Glynn County, Georgia, were warned that bus service could be delayed by the storm.

4:50 a.m.

Tropical Storm Julia is bringing heavy rain to the northeast coast of Florida and southeast Georgia.

The National Hurricane Center says the slow-moving storm could cause flash flooding and is expected to produce 3 to 6 inches of rain in some areas through Friday.

A tropical storm warning is in effect Wednesday morning for Fernandina Beach to the Altamaha Sound in Georgia.

By 5 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Julia was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) north Jacksonville, Florida, and moving north near 7 mph (11 kph). Its maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 kph). The storm is expected to weaken to a tropical depression later in the day.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Ian is moving north in the central Atlantic but still is no threat to land. In the Pacific, Hurricane Orlene continues to weaken.