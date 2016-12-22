President-elect Donald Trump waves to members of the media after a meeting with admirals and generals from the Pentagon at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President-elect Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
In this Dec. 1, 2016 photo, Kellyanne Conway, Trump-Pence campaign manager, is shown prior to a forum at Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government in Cambridge, Mass. Conway is headed to the White House, where she'll serve as counselor to the president. The announcement was made by the president-elect's transition team early Thursday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
December 22, 2016 3:13 PM
Trump names senior communications team
Associated Press
WASHINGTON -- President-elect Donald Trump is announcing his senior communications team.
The transition office said Thursday that Sean Spicer will be White House press secretary. Spicer is the former communications director for the Republican National Committee.
Jason Miller will be the director of communications. Campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks will be director of strategic communications, while Dan Scavino will be director of social media.
Hicks and Scavino were original members of the Republican businessman's campaign. Miller joined after Trump became the presumptive nominee.
And Spicer is an ally of incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, who took a more central role during the transition.
Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, a frequent TV presence, will serve as counselor to the president.