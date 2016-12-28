Trump resumes busy schedule of meetings

PALM BEACH, Fla. – The Latest on President-elect Donald Trump (all times EST):

10:30 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump is resuming his busy schedule of meetings following a brief lull for the holidays.

Trump first met with David Rubenstein, head of investment firm Carlyle Group, and also is scheduled to meet Wednesday with a number of medical professionals.

They include: Mayo Clinic chief executive John Noseworthy; the head of Johns Hopkins medical center, Paul Rothman; the head of the Cleveland Clinic, Toby Cosgrove; and Partners Healthcare chief executive David Torchiana.

Trump also is meeting with Marvel Entertainment chairman Ike Perlmutter at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

------

10:00 a.m.

Donald Trump says America cannot let Israel be treated with "such total disdain and disrespect."

The president-elect wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that Israel "used to have a great friend in the U.S., but ... not anymore."

Trump said the Iran nuclear deal under the Obama administration was "the beginning of the end" and then came the vote in the United Nations condemning the building of Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

He told Israel to "stay strong" because he will be in office soon.

Trump's comments come amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Israel following the UN vote.

Secretary of State John Kerry is scheduled to address the issue in a speech later Wednesday.

------

9:40 a.m.

President Barack Obama seems to be getting under his successor's skin.

President-elect Donald Trump says on Twitter that he's doing his "best" to "disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks."

He says he "Thought it was going to be a smooth transition - NOT!"

Obama told his former White House adviser David Axelrod in a podcast released Monday that he believes he could have won had he run for a third term. Trump said he disagreed.

Trump has his transition team have until now been largely complimentary of the way President Obama and his White House team have handled the transition of power from one administration to the next.