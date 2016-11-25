Trump reveals fascination with military leaders

On the campaign trail, he complained that they had been “reduced to rubble.” At other moments he suggested that he might have to fire them all.

Now that Donald Trump is president-elect, a parade of retired four-star generals has been making its way through Trump Tower and the mogul’s New Jersey golf course.

The only one announced for a top job thus far is Michael Flynn, a retired three-star Army general appointed as Trump’s national security adviser. Flynn was forced out as Defense Intelligence Agency director in 2014. Afterward, he strongly criticized the Obama administration’s approach to fighting the Islamic State group.

Among others under consideration are two retired four-star Marine generals – James Mattis for defense secretary and John Kelly for homeland security secretary. Other names surfacing include retired Army Gen. Jack Keane and David Petraeus, the retired four-star general who was Obama’s CIA director in 2011-12 before resigning amid disclosure that he had an affair with his biographer and shared highly classified information with her.

“He’s going to find them a strange and alien life form,” said retired Lt. Gen. David Barno, who commanded U.S. troops in Afghanistan. “They have their own ethos that is different from business executives or entertainment people, and right now I think he’s entranced by that.”

When Trump talked about generals on the campaign trail, it was often to disparage them as political pawns of President Barack Obama. “I know more about ISIS than the generals do, believe me,” he said in September, referring to the Islamic State.

In other moments, he lavished them with praise. “They’re so much braver than me,” he said at a rally last fall in North Carolina.

In remarks to The New York Times on Tuesday about the secretary of defense post, Trump said it might be time for a general. “Look what’s going on. We don’t win, we can’t beat anybody.”

The president-elect regularly heralds the toughness of such World War II luminaries as Gen. George S. Patton and Gen. Douglas MacArthur, both of whom suffered major career setbacks for bucking authority.

Trump’s vision of ruthless battlefield commanders pursuing an implacable foe misses a lot about modern generals, who also worry about winning over civilians, wooing fickle tribal elders and managing sensitive allies. They view alliances, such as NATO, as sacrosanct. Trump has said that the United States may not defend NATO allies who do not “pay their bills.

“War involves fighting, but so much more,” said retired Lt. Gen. James Dubik, who oversaw the training of Iraqi forces in Baghdad from 2007 to 2008.

Also, some of the fiercest resistance to enhanced interrogation techniques, such as waterboarding, came from the military during the Bush administration. Trump has said he backs such measures and admitted to the New York Times that he was taken aback when Mattis disagreed with him.

Richard Fontaine, president of the Center for a New American Security, a Washington think tank, noted that it was President George W. Bush’s civilian advisers who pushed hardest to launch the 2003 Iraq invasion.

“In my experience, veterans have been less likely than the civilians to advocate for military intervention abroad,” Fontaine said.

The biggest difference between Trump and his generals could come in the realm of managing risk. Most generals spent decades methodically working their way through a massive bureaucracy with its own unique set of politics, customs and byzantine policies. They survived and in many cases thrived in a culture that rewards conformity over the brash, go-it-alone approach that has characterized Trump’s career.

“There are a lot of bold and bright colonels who never made general,” one former military officer said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.